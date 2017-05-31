Tofino, data storage, and how we got to Mentat

Project Tofino was an attempt by Mozilla to develop a new web browser. I think Mark Mayo, Senior Vice President of Firefox, described Tofino best:

My colleague Richard Newman and I were responsible for designing and implementing a data storage layer to back Tofino. The engineering organizations I’ve been a part of and have witnessed at Mozilla do not have a culture of lessons learned, final reports, and post-mortems. I’m a context-building history-oriented learner so I’d like to change that, one little bit, by providing my biased account of the forces that resulted in us proposing Mentat to meet Tofino’s data storage needs.

To meet Tofino’s needs we proposed and are prototyping Project Mentat , a data store designed for embedded client applications. The initial blog post announcing Mentat (née Datomish) does a great job framing the data problems Tofino and Firefox face and how we’re trying to solve them. In a nutshell, Mentat:

However, we also carry the scars from implementing multiple Firefox Sync clients. For those not intimately familiar with browsers and Firefox, Sync is a distributed system that co-ordinates browser data (bookmarks, history, passwords, etc) across your devices (Desktop, Android, iOS). Sync in general is a very hard problem and Firefox Sync is a poor rendition of a sync solution . Richard and I knew that Tofino would eventually evolve to become a Firefox Sync client (or grow a similar Sync solution). So we also wanted storage that:

Richard and I have a lot of experience storing data for browsers (which I’ll return to), and Richard captured some of his thinking about storage in a blog post . All told, we wanted storage that:

How we got to Mentat

Ancient history [2011-2016] Any good origin story starts before the beginning, so in that spirit, let us start with ancient history that predates Tofino. For simplicity, I’ll refer to myself and Richard Newman as the team . Our experience led us to to design a storage system supporting (and eventually integrated with) the Firefox Sync implementation. We got here in stages: Firefox for Desktop is the cautionary tale: this is what happens when storage and syncing are not integrated;

Firefox for Android is the second system that learned some architectural lessons but "didn’t go far enough"; and

Firefox for iOS gets it "mostly right". To set the scene, Richard inherited Firefox Sync, the Firefox for Desktop implementation. The initial development was done in an add-on ; it used observer notifications to witness changes relevant to Sync and track those changes in memory to propagate upstream. The code landed with this architecture and the foundational decision to rely on observer notifications resulted in significant issues : not all data sources produced the notifications required for Sync;

notifications were lost at start-up, shutdown, and when Sync itself had bugs;

the notification flow is inherently non-transactional . Richard and I wrote the Firefox for Android Sync implementation. Richard owned Sync and, eventually, the Firefox for Android storage implementation. Sync was built as a stand-alone process from day one, factored out of the browser front-end via the Android ContentProvider storage abstraction . Unfortunately, we didn’t appreciate how significant transactional syncing would be, and we made Firefox for Android’s data storage "live": the browser and Sync update the store non-transactionally — potentially at the same time — leading to subtle UI conflicts and missed changes in Sync . Richard also owned the Firefox for iOS storage and Firefox Sync implementations. The two systems were designed to support each other from day one. The storage system is: entirely transactional and robust in the face of extreme behaviours;

well factored, enabling performance improvements to key user interactions due to the single point of responsibility for data;

significantly less likely to lose or corrupt Sync data than the other implementations. These performance improvements are most notable in the iOS top sites implementation. Top sites is the panel of most frecent sites shown every time the user taps the URL bar to navigate somewhere new. The iOS top sites panel displays instantly, since the underlying store keeps a materialized view (a read-only computed cache) in memory and updates it efficiently independent of the user interface.

Enter Tofino [April 2016] Tofino was pitched as an entirely new browser product. We anticipated a data footprint similar to Firefox for iOS, so we started to express the architectural lessons we had learned from the two previous storage implementations using web technologies . The team started to build an Electron/Node.js desktop application. We quickly discovered (or perhaps, realized) that a client/server architecture is the best model for our web technology implementation. We started to develop a User Agent service: an always available backend that stored browsing data for the user and leveraged that data to help the user exploit the web. We settled into a familiar pattern, recognizable to anyone who has built a Web App: UI -> transport -> UA service

-> transport -> service UI updates locally (optimistic update)

updates locally (optimistic update) UA service -> transport -> notifies UI to update locally (authoritative update) where the transport was variously HTTP requests, Web Socket messages, or Electron’s IPC. Tofino almost immediately pivoted to product and user research. Suddenly there was much more interest in capturing event streams, and an immediate need to support rapid prototyping. We started to build a Node.js service, backed by SQLite, to store events, materialize views, and update and publish changes to clients.

Tofino product evolution [September 2016] We quickly observed that adding data to our hand-written SQLite store required migrating the SQLite store forward rapidly. Each data type we wanted to add required a back-and-forth between the product owner, the front-end team, and the storage team. In response, we started to investigate event stores that might do this work for us. Unfortunately, most offerings were: not embeddable (targeted the Java Virtual Machine ( JVM ), or were intended to scale horizontally in the cloud); or

), or were intended to scale horizontally in the cloud); or more general than we were comfortable with (graph stores like Neo4J generally don’t query for time ranges efficiently; document stores like Mongo generally don’t support strong schemas); or

not general enough (key-value stores like LMDB and LevelDB don’t support strong schemas and high-level queries); or

and LevelDB don’t support strong schemas and high-level queries); or not mature enough to ship to a market of Firefox’s size (side-projects like Cayley). Evaluating this technical landscape, Richard and I found the ideas behind Cognitect’s Datomic most compelling. Datomic: is assertion (event) oriented;

maintains a full transaction log;

exposes an expressive, extendable schema;

models row-oriented (relational) data efficiently;

is flexible enough to model graph-oriented data. Sadly, Datomic targets the JVM and we don’t see a path to shipping 200+ Mb of VM and database to Firefox’s market. (In addition, Datomic is not open-source, making it an awkward cultural fit for Mozilla.) Concurrently, the product and front-end teams wanted to rapidly prototype using tools like GraphQL. Our research into GraphQL suggested that performance would be poor and very difficult to address, but we see Datomic’s query and transact syntax as enabling experimentation by the front-end team similar in spirit (if not expression) to GraphQL, and also possible to make performant. To research the ideas by Datomic, we started to adapt Nikita Prokopov’s awesome DataScript, a Clojure{Script} Datomic-alike that transpiles to JavaScript and can run in the browser and in Node.js. DataScript is an in-memory store, not suitable for Firefox-sized work loads, and fundamentally synchronous (which is a big problem in the highly concurrent JavaScript browser environment).

Datomish [July 2016] The work to make DataScript asynchronous, backed by a persistent store (a flat file, IndexedDB, SQLite) was close to a rewrite, but we still felt that Datomic’s model was compelling for our requirements — particularly our emphasis on experimentation and managing change. So we started to build a Clojure{Script} Datomic-alike. This short-lived prototype was named Datomish. Datomish: re-used key pieces of DataScript’s source code;

persisted to SQLite;

translated Datomic’s Datalog queries to SQLite queries. The main idea was to reduce the unknown performance of Datomic’s Datalog queries to the better known performance of SQLite’s SQL queries. The Datomish prototype convinced us that the SQLite translation could be done efficiently and yield performant queries against the working-sets we expect to witness in Firefox in the wild. It was flexible in the ways we wanted, and early experience suggested that the store was performant enough to back the Tofino browser and related experiments. However, the Datomish prototype was not fit for greater purposes in three regards: the transpiled JavaScript could not be reasonably shipped in a product with Firefox’s audience;

the ClojureScript prototype suffered from emergent memory leaks due to subtle bugs with our use of ClojureScript’s persistent data structures and communicating sequential processes implementation, and exposed impedance mismatches between JavaScript and ClojureScript; and

we felt that ClojureScript and JavaScript were not the right technologies to back data storage for Android or iOS.

The end of Tofino [December 2016] At this point, the Tofino product experiment was stopped. None of the UX experiments and prototypes were deemed worthy of future investment. The people working on Tofino joined the people working on Datomish (me and Richard) to prototype a Datomic-alike written in Rust. We hoped to: ship in Firefox for Desktop;

be able to ship on Android and iOS;

improve on the performance and robustness of the Clojure{Script} implementation. In response, the newly enlarged team rapidly stood up a Rust version of Datomish, which we named Project Mentat.

Redirection [April 2017] Throughout Q1 2016, we focused on implementing the core features of Project Mentat. However, senior management redirected effort away from "ship in Firefox for Desktop" and toward two alternate goals: prototype the new Firefox UI (Photon), using lessons learned from the existing Firefox UI (Australis) implementation expressed using React in Tofino;

(Photon), using lessons learned from the existing Firefox (Australis) implementation expressed using React in Tofino; re-focus on Mentat as a component of new product experiences, in the same way that Tofino had focused on new product experiences. In response, we re-focused the people who had been working on Tofino onto the "Photino" Photon UI prototype . Crucially, we continued to build Mentat as a store that: focused on flexibility and schema evolution; and

could meet performance requirements through suitable abstractions rather than manual tinkering; and

would support a robust Sync solution (that was not necessarily Firefox Sync); while additionally proposing an architectural split between the user interface, browser data, and web rendering platform that we believe Mozilla should invest in across all its browser offerings.

Status [May 2017] Where does the Project Mentat codebase stand? As of May 2017 we’ve implemented basic transacting: assertion and retraction with :db/add and :db/retract

and map notation like {:db/id ... :some/attribute :some/value ...}

foundational data types like :db.type/long , :db.type/string , :db.type/keyword , etc

, , , etc cardinality constraints with :db.cardinality/one and :db.cardinality/many

and custom identifiers with :db/ident

schema mutation equivalent to Datomic’s :db.install/attribute

temporary identifier resolution like Datomic`s {:db/id "tempid"}

:db.unique/identity and upserts and basic querying: accepting a large subset of Datomic’s Datalog query language

non-trivial joining with :or and :or-join

and negation with :not and :not-join

and interpolating input values with :in

projecting scalar, vector, tuple, and relation results

ordering and limiting result sets

some non-trivial query pruning and type-aware optimization The Rust implementation is not yet as full featured as the Clojure{Script} prototype: no support for aggregates like (count) , (max) , and (min) in queries;

, , and in queries; no fulltext search with :db/fulltext true attributes in queries;

attributes in queries; no schema registration and migration layer on top of the basic store;

no transactor loop and transaction listeners. But we think what is implemented is robust and has a clear path to production. We anticipate it will take roughly 3 months to land Mentat into Firefox for Desktop and to back a simple store like logins or form history using the new technology. The most significant work will be managing the application life cycles and locking and concurrency; the foundational work for applying transactions and querying the store is essentially complete.